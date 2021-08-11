Santa's Enchanted Forest to Move to Hialeah for 2021 Season

Santa's Enchanted Forest is officially moving to Hialeah.

After nearly 40 years at Tropical Park, the iconic South Florida amusement park announced the upcoming move to Hialeah Park on its website.

“Located in the heart of Miami, Hialeah Park is a 234 acre entertainment complex and home to iconic landmark, Hialeah Park Casino,” the website said.

The main entrance will be located on the eastern side of the property.

Known for its dazzling light displays and carnival attractions, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has been operating in South Florida since 1983. According to the Miami Herald, the park lost its home at Tropical Park just before the coronavirus pandemic hit Miami-Dade County, when its lease expired without an option to renew.

The park will be open from November 4th, 2021 to January 2nd, 2022. Parking is free.