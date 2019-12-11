‘Santa’s Naughty List’: Naked Disney Guard Among 124 Arrested in Human-Trafficking Sting

Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than 120 people, including a Disney security guard, in an undercover human-trafficking operation.

The six-day sting, known as “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” used internet advertisements to arrange meetings between undercover officers and suspects, which netted 124 arrests in the county.

“The primary purpose for the operation is to identify victims of human trafficking and those who prey on victims, as well as the deviant child predators who stalk child online,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Officials say they arrested 53 people for prostitution, 46 who sought services from prostitutes and 18 on various prostitution-related charges.

Rodney Davis, a 56-year-old Disney security guard, was seen on released surveillance video walking into the undercover location completely naked before being arrested and charged with solicitation.

Seven men were arrested for preying on children, five of whom police said traveled with the intent to sexually batter a child. Police said the remaining two men did not travel, rather solicited who they thought were children online.

Seven of the prostitutes arrested were identified as possible human trafficking victims and given immediate access to the anti-trafficking organizations who assisted carry out the sting.

“Each of them have suffered and each of them need an opportunity to know about services that can provide healing and opportunities for a way out,” said Christa Lynn, executive director of One More Child.

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for human trafficking behind California and Texas, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.