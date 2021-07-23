SAO Releases Bodycam From Night 12-Year-Old Was Assaulted, Shot in Miami-Dade

New body camera video is giving a look at the horror first responders encountered when they responded to 911 calls about an injured boy who, turned out, was abducted, raped and shot in the face.

Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. back on March 27 to Northwest 43rd Terrace and 30th Avenue after witnesses called to report an injured young boy who stumbled to a convenience store thanks to a Good Samaritan who guided him there.

In the bodycam video — provided Friday to NBC 6 by the State Attorney's Office — officers are heard trying to assess the 12-year-old’s injuries. It was still unclear what could have happened to him, as one officer is heard saying the boy wasn’t shot, just beat up badly.

“He has facial injuries, but I don’t see any other injuries," the officer is heard saying.

But the boy was not only shot — but taken, raped and badly beaten.

Police arrested 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban for the brutal crime days later. Officers appeared to have a brief description of the suspect that morning, as heard in a now-released radio call. Witnesses are also heard saying they saw the boy struggle.

Photos of Santiesteban from the hospital show him with a bloody hand.

NBC 6 obtained exclusive video the Monday he was arrested.

Investigators believe the victim had left his home to meet friends and was taken by the suspect, who they say sexually assaulted the boy in the back seat of his car.

Santiesteban is facing a slew of serious charges including attempted murder.