SAO to Announce Charges Against Health Services Aide, Associate in Exploitation of 97-Year-Old in Miami-Dade

The State Attorney's Office is set to announce the filing of criminal charges in the financial exploitation of a 97-year-old Miami-Dade resident at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at the Office of the State Attorney in Miami at 2:30 p.m. by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales.

Charges are expected to be filed against a home health services aide and an associate in connection with the theft of $216,000 from the elderly victim.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava may also be participating in the press conference.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.