Saray Stancic, MD, FACLM, is the director of medical education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting preventive medicine, especially better nutrition, and higher standards in research.

As director of medical education for the Physicians Committee, she works to develop and support innovative programs and campaigns to bring plant-based nutrition to the forefront of medical treatment and education.

A longtime Physicians Committee member, Dr. Stancic presented several times at the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, led an effort to successfully remove a fast-food restaurant from University Hospital in Newark, N.J., and appeared on The Exam Room podcast, where she described how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis led her to a plant-based diet and lifestyle medicine.

Dr. Stancic produced the documentary Code Blue, which aims to shed light on the critical gaps in the current state of medicine and provides solutions for using nutrition and lifestyle medicine to address chronic disease. She is also the author of What's Missing from Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Overcome Chronic Illness.

In 2020, she received the American Medical Association Inspiration Award presented by the Women Physicians Section. Nominations come from medical students, and the award serves to honor and acknowledge physicians who have offered their time, wisdom, and support throughout the professional careers of fellow physicians, residents, and students.

Dr. Stancic was also the chief of infectious diseases for VA Hudson Valley in New York and translational medicine leader for Roche/Genentech Pharmaceuticals, where she led clinical trials in the field of viral hepatitis and HIV.

She is triple board-certified in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and lifestyle medicine. She graduated from New Jersey Medical School in 1993.

In 1995, as a third-year medical resident, Dr. Stancic was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This unforeseen health challenge changed the course of her life, both professionally and personally.

In her own words, Dr. Stancic details her personal journey in this article written in 2014 for the Forks over Knives website and in this article for T. Colin Campbell’s Nutrition Studies.

