SAS plane bound for Miami turns back to Stockholm after severe turbulence

A Scandinavian Airlines flight on its way to Miami had to turn back to Stockholm on Thursday after severe turbulence.

An airline spokesperson told NBC News that SAS flight 957 encountered turbulence over Greenland.

There were no reports of significant injuries.

Any plane that experiences severe turbulence must be inspected upon landing, the spokesperson said. SAS doesn't have the facilities in Miami to do the inspection, so they had to return to Stockholm.

The passengers are expected to fly to Miami on Friday.