Air travel

SAS plane bound for Miami turns back to Stockholm after severe turbulence

The flight encountered turbulence over Greenland.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Scandinavian Airlines flight on its way to Miami had to turn back to Stockholm on Thursday after severe turbulence.

An airline spokesperson told NBC News that SAS flight 957 encountered turbulence over Greenland.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

There were no reports of significant injuries.

Any plane that experiences severe turbulence must be inspected upon landing, the spokesperson said. SAS doesn't have the facilities in Miami to do the inspection, so they had to return to Stockholm.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The passengers are expected to fly to Miami on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us