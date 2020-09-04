Florida

Saturday Is a License-Free Saltwater Fishing Day in Florida

By Associated Press

Getty Images

The state of Florida is offering a license-free saltwater fishing day on Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” DeSantis said in a news release sent Friday. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton said the license-free fishing days offer a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing.

“Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore,” Sutton said in the news release.

This is one of eight license-free fishing days the state offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

