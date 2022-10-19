‘Save My Boyfriend!': Frantic 911 Call Released in Fatal Miami OnlyFans Model Stabbing

A social media model is heard pleading for help in a frantic 911 call made after authorities said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend in their luxury Miami apartment earlier this year.

The 911 call, released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Wednesday, captured the moments Courtney Clenney called for help after allegedly stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli in the chest back on April 3 in their unit at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Obumseli can be heard in the background at first as Clenney speaks with the operator.

"I'm going to die. I can't feel my arms," he says in the call. "I can't feel my arms."

Clenney can be heard apologizing to Obumseli, telling him "baby, I'm so sorry," as she asks the 911 operator for help.

"My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound!" she says in the call. "Please God, please. Come save my boyfriend!"

Obumseli later died from the stab wound. Clenney was arrested in August on a second-degree murder charge in the killing.

The release of the 911 call comes a day after the release of a Miami Police bodycam video that shows officers responding to the condo building after a reported domestic dispute between Clenney and Obumseli just two days before the stabbing.

Clenney can be heard saying she wants a restraining order against Obumseli.

"How can I make myself first because I know him and he would do it," she tells the officers. "I have not always been the victim but right now I'm a freakin' victim, I'm scared to walk my dogs."

From the beginning, Clenney's attorneys have said she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed Obumseli.

In an interview Wednesday, the attorneys said the video shows Clenney was a victim.

"She wants him away from her but she doesn't want him arrested, I think that's what you can tell from her statements. Because she clearly could have said 'yes, he has been physical with me,' and gone on from there," defense attorney Sabrina Puglisi said. "But she tried to de-escalate it by saying 'well that's not really my concern' because she doesn't want him arrested, she wants him just to go away and she thinks and hopes the police will help her just take him away, not arrest him."

Miami-Dade prosecutors acknowledged the two were "involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" but said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence.

At a news conference shortly after Clenney's arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle showed surveillance footage of the couple engaged in a violent encounter in the building's elevator on Feb. 21, about a month after they moved in.

"It certainly appears that the defendant was aggressively attacking Christian," Fernandez Rundle said.

Obumseli, 27, and Clenney, 26, had moved to South Florida from Texas in January 2022. Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, has more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Clenney remains behind bars without bond in Miami-Dade while she awaits trial.