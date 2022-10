All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash.

The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash, including any possible injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed at I-75 and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.