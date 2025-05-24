Florida's Turnpike

SB lanes on Turnpike near exit 54 closed after deadly crash

Details remain limited as to what caused the crash or if they were other injuries

By NBC6

All southbound lanes on the Turnpike near exit 54 were closed Saturday afternoon after a deadly crash.

Details remain limited as to what caused the crash or if there were other injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the roadway.

Earlier in the morning, there was another deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Video from the scene before 2 a.m., captured what appeared to be a Mercedes van on its side on the right lane of I-95 southbound.

Just a few yards from the Mercedes, a black Tesla was seen mangled with its airbags deployed.

The crash caused I-95 to be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story.

