first alert weather

Scattered Afternoon Storms in South Florida Forecast for Labor Day

Light winds will offer up a great boat and beach day, just keep an eye to the sky later in the day

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida has been locked into a consistent pattern of dry mornings and stormier afternoons and Labor Day Monday will be no different.

It'll be warm with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Light winds will offer up a great boat and beach day, just keep an eye to the sky later in the day.

The forecast will be quite similar through Thursday and then we flip the pattern a bit late week and into the weekend.

Look for spotty morning activity with drier afternoons as rain chances take a noticeable dip. You'll notice a little more of an east breeze too as highs remain in the low-90s.

