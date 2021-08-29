Scattered Morning Showers, Hot, Dry Afternoon as South Florida Gears Up for New Work Week

If you are planning to go the beach this Sunday, NBC 6 recommends you head out in the afternoon.

Expect some widely scattered storms this morning working in on the easterly breeze that continue pushing west, leaving us with mainly dry weather in the afternoon and a high of 91°.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

As of 8 am, Category 4 Ida has winds of 150 mph (157 is Cat 5).

Landfall is expected at lunchtime.

While the storm will go west of New Orleans, the worst weather is just to the northeast of the eye and that means New Orleans will get into this at dinnertime with tornadoes, hurricane winds, flooding rain and a storm surge.