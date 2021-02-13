first alert weather

Scattered Morning Showers Lead to Warm, Humid Weekend in South Florida

No changes to the warm and muggy weather are expected until next Friday when a cold front comes through

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida residents and visitors will go from needing umbrellas to start the day Saturday to needing a cooler drink in the afternoon with temperatures reaching near record numbers.

Scattered showers will be likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings up until around lunchtime - with mostly sunny, warm, humid & breezy conditions each afternoon.

Highs both days will be in the mid 80s. Saturday's forecast high of 84 degrees in Miami falls just two degrees short of the record for that city, set just one year ago.

No changes to the warm and muggy weather are expected until next Friday when a cold front comes through and brings cooler, drier air for the weekend.

