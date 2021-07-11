South Florida

Scattered Morning Showers, Sunnier Afternoon as Rain Chances Continue Throughout Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to enjoy some time outside this Sunday, we recommend heading out in the afternoon.

Sunday is on track to be the better half of the weekend after a gloomy Saturday.

Expect scattered showers and storms in the morning and midday with sunshine working in after 2 p.m. across the area.

If there is a leftover storm this afternoon, it will be mainly inland, so most of us enjoy a pleasant end to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a chance of rain every day this upcoming week.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
