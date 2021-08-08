Scattered Morning Showers, Sunny Afternoon Sunday as Temperatures Remain Muggy

Thinking of heading out to the beach this Sunday? NBC 6 recommends heading out in the afternoon.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with scattered morning storms that push west.

This will leave the beaches sunny in the afternoon and confine the storms to western portions on Broward and Miami-Dade counties into the keys.

Expect a very muggy high of 92°.

The tropics remain active, but there still does not seem to be any significant threat for South Florida.

It appears as though we may see enhanced moisture next weekend from a system that could gain strength after it passed by South Florida.

One model forecasts this system to become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Fred, but again, it seems this won’t happen till the system turns north, but stay tuned.