South Florida

Scattered Morning Storms Saturday Followed by Sunny Afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thinking of heading out to the beach this Saturday? NBC 6 recommends heading out in the afternoon.

Saturday morning begins with scattered storms but should be followed by a sunny afternoon for the beaches with storms holding on for western parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and for the Keys.

Highs will top out at 90°.

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies except for a few morning storms in the Keys.

Highs will make it up to 92°.

Although the tropics are busy with three areas of concern and a fourth coming off the coast of Africa, there is nothing of concern for South Florida at this time.

