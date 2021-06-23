South Florida

Scattered Rain Showers in South Florida as Rainy Weather Pattern Continues Throughout Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

All this week we suggest having an umbrella handy, as rain chances grow exponentially with every passing day.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the rest of the work week.

Scattered rain chances this morning will give way to numerous showers and storms possible through the afternoon and remaining into the evening.

These cloudy and rainy conditions last through your Thursday with highs reaching into the upper 80s and humidity levels on the high side.

By this weekend, rain chances lessen slightly with scattered showers and storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

