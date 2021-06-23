Scattered Rain Showers in South Florida as Rainy Weather Pattern Continues Throughout Work Week

All this week we suggest having an umbrella handy, as rain chances grow exponentially with every passing day.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the rest of the work week.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Scattered rain chances this morning will give way to numerous showers and storms possible through the afternoon and remaining into the evening.

These cloudy and rainy conditions last through your Thursday with highs reaching into the upper 80s and humidity levels on the high side.

By this weekend, rain chances lessen slightly with scattered showers and storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.