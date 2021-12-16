Scattered Showers Across South Florida Thursday, Continue Into Weekend

South Florida will feel like it has returned to rainy season over the next few days with rain chances remaining high into the weekend.

Rain chances check in around 40% Thursday with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. Breezy east winds gusting up to 20 mph will bring the showers onshore through the day.

Temperatures will again head to the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Shower chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the week, as does the elevated breeze and highs in the 80s.

The weekend will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as our temperatures again reach the low 80s.