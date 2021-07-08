first alert weather

Scattered Showers and Storms, High Temps Return to South Florida's Forecast Thursday

Look for similar conditions right through the weekend with a subtle afternoon beach breeze and rain chances about 30-40%

After dodging any major weather from Tropical Storm Elsa earlier in the week, South Florida will see a return to what the area normally sees in the summer months: higher temperatures and afternoon rain.

With Elsa now well north of South Florida, the area will see a more typical summertime pattern. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop later in the morning through the early afternoon.

Highs will be spot on average, topping out around 90.

Look for similar conditions right through the weekend with a subtle afternoon beach breeze and rain chances about 30-40%. Highs stay locked in around 90-91 degrees.

Rain chances may step up next week as deeper moisture moves back in. Highs could struggle to get out of the 80s.

