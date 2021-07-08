Scattered Showers and Storms, High Temps Return to South Florida's Forecast Thursday

After dodging any major weather from Tropical Storm Elsa earlier in the week, South Florida will see a return to what the area normally sees in the summer months: higher temperatures and afternoon rain.

With Elsa now well north of South Florida, the area will see a more typical summertime pattern. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop later in the morning through the early afternoon.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs will be spot on average, topping out around 90.

Look for similar conditions right through the weekend with a subtle afternoon beach breeze and rain chances about 30-40%. Highs stay locked in around 90-91 degrees.

Rain chances may step up next week as deeper moisture moves back in. Highs could struggle to get out of the 80s.