Scattered Showers Expected Across South Florida Sunday

After two mainly dry days on Friday and Saturday, our rain chances will begin to gradually rise for the second half of the holiday weekend.

Sunday morning has begun with scattered showers, but the afternoon actually dries out for most of us.

Morning rain chances are at 40% with afternoon chances dropping to 20% - and will likely be focused on our far western suburbs, leaving Miami and Fort Lauderdale with lower chances and only a passing storm.

Highs today will top out at 91° with feels-like temps in the triple digits.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Monday and 60% on Tuesday.

The tropics are quite active, with three systems that could gain strength in the coming days.

These systems do not look to be a threat to South Florida in any way, curling north before they get anywhere near us.

The question right now is how close will one of these storms get to the east coast of the United States before it makes that turn.