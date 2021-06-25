Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Friday in South Florida

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday in some parts of the region as we continue to see high humidity and easterly flow across South Florida.

This typically brings the best chance for rain early in the day with more frequent breaks later in the day. This is exactly what we are expecting again on Friday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs will be close to average, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Be aware that the east breeze will keep a moderate rip current risk at our area beaches and small craft should use caution out over the Atlantic waters.

This weather pattern will continue into the weekend with the driest day looking to be Sunday at this time. The timing will remain the same with the best chance for rain early each day. highs will push into the upper-80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Rain chances may pick up again next week.

In the tropics, we'll continue to watch a strong tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic. Development chances are low, however, with only a 30% chance of formation.