South Florida

Scattered Storms Expected Saturday as Unsettled Weather Continues Throughout Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to enjoy some time outside Saturday, pack an umbrella just in case.

Expect scattered storms this afternoon with the highest focus being inland followed by scattered storms early on Sunday with drier weather in the afternoon.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local

Surfside 11 hours ago

Artist Uses His Brush to Turn Surfside's Pain Into Hope

Surfside condo collapse 15 hours ago

Beloved Couple Who Died in Collapse Remembered by Loved Ones

Both days will have highs in the uppers 80s. Unsettled weather continues all next week with rain chances between 40-60% each day through next Friday.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us