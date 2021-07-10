Scattered Storms Expected Saturday as Unsettled Weather Continues Throughout Work Week

If you are planning to enjoy some time outside Saturday, pack an umbrella just in case.

Expect scattered storms this afternoon with the highest focus being inland followed by scattered storms early on Sunday with drier weather in the afternoon.

Both days will have highs in the uppers 80s. Unsettled weather continues all next week with rain chances between 40-60% each day through next Friday.