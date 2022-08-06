Scattered Storms Expected Saturday Morning with Sunny, Hot Afternoon to Follow

Saturday morning begins with scattered storms on the busy easterly breeze that will become more isolated in the afternoon.

Otherwise it will be mostly sunny and 90°.

Sunday will be similar, except the rain will be a bit more widespread in the morning, but still, a much drier afternoon.

Saharan dust will knock out the rain chances after Tuesday.