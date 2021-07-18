Scattered Storms Sunday in South Florida With Temps Feeling Near Triple Digits

The end of the weekend will bring both a mix of storms and temperatures feeling near the triple digits across South Florida.

Widely scattered storms on the easterly breeze Sunday morning will be followed by bright and sunny skies this afternoon. Expect highs around 90 degrees with feels-like temps around 100 degrees.

Identical weather is expected Monday across the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday is when we see our pattern start to shift into more of a widespread afternoon storm setup.

With Saharan dust on the way for late week, expect lower rain chances Thursday into the weekend.