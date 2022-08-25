Scattered Storms Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

South Florida will not be able to avoid the recent wet weather as storms continue to roll in across the area through the weekend.

These morning temperatures continue to run hot and Thursday is no exception. Many locations are starting the day in the mid-80s with humidity. We will have to dodge some scattered showers and a few storms through early afternoon before the push west later in the day.

Look for afternoon temperatures to remain above average as well, easily hitting the low to mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will have no problem eclipsing the century mark.

Rain chances may rise just a touch as we head into the weekend, but we think the prospects for a washout are low. Highs will push into the low 90s with roughly half of us seeing the rain each day. Long range models are calling for drier skies again by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

We continue to watch two areas in the Atlantic. The first is just east of the windward Islands and has a 20% chance of development over the next few days. The second is a tropical wave in the process of moving off the coast of Africa. Tis system also has a 20% chance of development over the coming days.