first alert weather

Scattered Storms to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

It will be breezy with a high of 91°

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect a few widely scattered storms late this morning that push west in the afternoon, keeping the beaches mainly dry.

It will be breezy with a high of 91°.

Sunday is similar with scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon, mainly west with a high of 92°.

Tropics are quiet.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Into next week, shower and thunderstorm chances step down a few notches but won’t entirely dissolve from the local forecast.

Highs will range from the upper 80s near the coast to the low 90s inland. You'll notice the humidity as feels like temps eclipse 100 yet again.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 14 hours ago

Sex Client Set Up for Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Wilton Manors 11 hours ago

Pride Center Offers Free Vaccinations as Monkeypox Surges in Broward County

Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

Rain chances will rise a touch this weekend as will the temperatures. Roughly half of us will get wet each day with highs firmly in the low to mid-90s, especially inland.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us