Scattered Storms to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

Expect a few widely scattered storms late this morning that push west in the afternoon, keeping the beaches mainly dry.

It will be breezy with a high of 91°.

Sunday is similar with scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon, mainly west with a high of 92°.

Tropics are quiet.

Into next week, shower and thunderstorm chances step down a few notches but won’t entirely dissolve from the local forecast.

Highs will range from the upper 80s near the coast to the low 90s inland. You'll notice the humidity as feels like temps eclipse 100 yet again.

Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

Rain chances will rise a touch this weekend as will the temperatures. Roughly half of us will get wet each day with highs firmly in the low to mid-90s, especially inland.