Miami-Dade

Scene Cleared After Suspicious Packages Investigated at Miami Airport: MDPD

Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police about the packages

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade County

Police and bomb squad units were at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday.

Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police about the packages.

Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution with the airport saying they were experiencing an increase in traffic as a result.

MDPD said the scene cleared just after 10 a.m., but did not release additional details.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dademiami international airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us