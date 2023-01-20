Scene Cleared After Suspicious Packages Investigated at Miami Airport: MDPD

Police and bomb squad units were at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday.

Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police about the packages.

Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution with the airport saying they were experiencing an increase in traffic as a result.

MDPD said the scene cleared just after 10 a.m., but did not release additional details.

