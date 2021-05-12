Florida

School Administrator Reprimanded After ‘Spit Sock' Used to Cover Student's Head

The incident took place in February at the school in Flagler County, just south of Jacksonville

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elementary school administrator in a North Florida county was reprimanded after authorizing the use of what is known as a ‘spit sock’ on a student with documented behavioral issues.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place in February at the school in Flagler County, just south of Jacksonville. According to an investigation, school officials stepped in after the 9-year-old child became upset and his guardian could not control the child.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A school resource deputy recorded the incident on their bodycam, with the child biting, spitting and kicking while being taken into a room under the direction of Belle Terre Elementary School assistant principal Katrina Feola.

Local

News You Should Know 55 mins ago

6 Things to Know: How ValuJet Crash Changed Safety Regulations, Pipeline Attack Causing Some to Hoard Gas

Leila Cavett disappearance 9 hours ago

Man Faces Second-Degree Murder Charge in Connection With Missing Mom Case

One school volunteer is recorded asking for a spit sock - a mesh bag that fits a child’s head to prevent spitting and biting - and the deputy goes to their police car to get one.

Feola, who expressed concern about the spread of COVID-19 during the incident, was given a written reprimand by school district leaders after the investigation. In the letter, an executive director of leadership development said Feola had “other options.”

The volunteer who suggested its use is no longer with the school, the station reported.

Feola wrote in her letter of response that she “made the best decisions I could make (in those moments.)”

The student’s guardian was made aware of the spit sock’s use and was “understanding and agreeable to the response”, according to documents. The school district said it was not in favor of its use, however.

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlagler Countyspit sock
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us