School identifies 15-year-old girl struck, killed by boat while waterskiing in Biscayne Bay

The Head of School at Ransom Everglades has identified the young girl who was struck and killed by a large console fishing boat Saturday while waterskiing in Biscayne Bay.

The young girl was identified as 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler, who was a student and an accomplished ballet performer, according to Ransom Everglades Head of School Rachel Rodriguez.

Ella Riley Adler

"Our hearts are broken and our community has been devastated by this tragedy," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Ella shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School. She was an outstanding student, a wonderful dancer and an active member of the Jewish Student Association and speech and debate team. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and our prayers are with all who are mourning her loss. In this time of unspeakable pain, we have been moved by the outpouring of kindness and compassion from the Ransom Everglades community. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to lean into our core values and provide support and care to the many students and members of our professional community who are grieving."

Officials said the boating incident happened near Nixon Beach in Miami-Dade County around 4:30 p.m. Adler had been waterskiing before she was struck by a vessel, FWC said.

On the condition of anonymity, NBC6 spoke to a witness who offered a firsthand account of the tragic incident.

The witness also provided NBC6 a photo of the immediate aftermath, which captured what appeared to be gray yacht next to a police boat. The witness said Adler was waterskiing from the gray yacht.

According to the witness, the girl was in the water when she was struck by a large center console fishing boat. They said boat that hit her did not appear to swerve or slow down. Following the collision, the witness said they heard distress signals and screams over the radio coming from the yacht.

"She loved her friends deeply. She had a big posse of friends, both from Blue Star Camps and school, but Ella had a way of making each of her friends feel special," according to an obituary posted on legacy.com. "She was loyal. She was compassionate. She always believed in speaking up for what was right and she always spoke her mind, but with warmth and grace."

Officials also said the vessel that fatally hit her was described as a light blue Center Console, possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint and three or four white outboard engines. It was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne.

FWC officials also confirmed to NBC6 on Sunday that the girl was not actively waterskiing when she was hit.

"She was just in the water with the board attached to her feet and wearing a life jacket," an FWC spokesperson said.

The witness described the yacht as urgently blaring its horn while circling back to the girl.

The FWC is continuing its search for the boat and said a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or aiding the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the FWC’s hotline, 888-404-3922.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.