School in North Miami Beach Deemed Safe After Investigation Into Suspicious Bags

Some suspicious bags found at a high school in North Miami Beach led to a large police response Thursday morning.

Officers responded to CG Bethel High School at 16150 Northeast 17th Avenue for what they called a "possible bomb threat," North Miami Beach Police officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad also responded, and the school and surrounding areas were evacuated while the bags were being investigated.

Police later deemed the school safe after no devices were located.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

@myNMBPolice has deemed the school safe and clear. Students have been released back to the school. No bomb devices were located. Thank you to @MiamiDadePD for their assistance. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 27, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.