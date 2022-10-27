North Miami Beach

School in North Miami Beach Deemed Safe After Investigation Into Suspicious Bags

Officers responded to CG Bethel High School at 16150 Northeast 17th Avenue for what they called a "possible bomb threat," North Miami Beach Police officials said

Some suspicious bags found at a high school in North Miami Beach led to a large police response Thursday morning.

Officers responded to CG Bethel High School at 16150 Northeast 17th Avenue for what they called a "possible bomb threat," North Miami Beach Police officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad also responded, and the school and surrounding areas were evacuated while the bags were being investigated.

Police later deemed the school safe after no devices were located.

No other information was immediately known.

