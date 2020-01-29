School Keeping Away Students Who Attended Event With Person Tested for Coronavirus

Students at a prominent South Florida school remain waiting inside their homes until they get they get the ‘all clear’ after being in contact with a college student being tested for the coronavirus.

The students who attend The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens were a part of the Model United Nations being held at Yale University recently and had close contact with a student from China that is now being tested.

“Multiple kids in my committee we’re from China, but everybody in my committee was there all four days, so I’m sure it probably wasn’t anybody in my committee,” sophomore student Catherine Civitella told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

One of the students from China who attended the conference tested positive for the flu and is now being tested for the virus that has killed dozens in their home country. So far, the local students have not tested positive, but the school is keeping them away as a precaution.

“Thank God she doesn’t even have as much as a runny nose cause, if she did, we’d be like, 'OK, now what?'” said Civitella’s father, Bill.

School districts in the area have said they did not have any students who attended the event and have not had to keep anyone away from their facilities at this time.