School Security Guard Arrested After Gun Goes Off on Campus, Strikes Worker: BSO

A security guard at a Broward private school found himself behind bars after he allegedly brought a gun to school and it went off, striking another worker.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Julian Suarez and charged him with one county of possession of a firearm on school property.

The Lauderdale Lakes resident was working at the Sagemont School – a K-12 school in Weston – when he was showing off the gun to the maintenance worker when it went off, striking the victim in the face.

Suarez drove the victim to a nearby hospital before going to his home. The hospital notified Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, who went to Suarez’s home and placed him under arrest.

Officials say Suarez was not authorized to have the weapon with him at Sagemont, but his public defender said Suarez was allowed to have it for a night shift at a different school that he was scheduled to work at later in the day.

Bond was set at $7,500 with Suarez being ordered not to return to the school.