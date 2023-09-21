School zone speed detection cameras could soon be coming to some parts of South Florida

School zones in Florida could soon see speed detection cameras.

On July 1, a state law went into effect legalizing speed detection cameras when they’re installed in school zones. The law gives counties, cities and municipalities in Florida the option to use the cameras or not.

“Hopefully it will stop speeders and people will be more vigilant in how fast they’re going in the school zone,” said parent Jennifer Perez.

“Our goal is to change the driving habits of people who drive around the school zones. We need to get them to slow down,” said Chief Jason Cohen with the Village of Pinecrest Police Department.

The Village of Pinecrest is one of the first municipalities in Miami-Dade that has voted to move forward with the program.

“There’s no more important place to enforce the speed than our school zones. We have children who walk to school, parents who drop off kids at school,” said Cohen.

Pinecrest is very early on in the process, but has already signed an agreement with the camera enforcement company Redspeed.

“It allows us as a municipality to install speed enforcement cameras within our school zones and issue notice of violations to people who are exceeding the speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour, so 11 or over, during school hours. Actually half an hour before school starts, throughout the day while school is in session and then a half an hour after school ends,” said Cohen.

Once the cameras are installed, anyone driving 10 mph over the speed limit would automatically receive an $100 ticket, but would not get points on their license. There will be a 30-day warning period to inform the public once the initiative goes into effect in any city or county.

“I think it’s really good. As a matter of fact, put them in all the school zone areas,” said Melvin Breedlove, a parent in Pinecrest.

“It helps keep our children safe. Safety is first,” said Tonisha, a parent in Pinecrest.

Some cities in Miami-Dade, such as Miami Gardens, are also considering the idea.

In Broward, Coconut Creek, Delray Beach, Davie, Dania Beach, Pompano Beach, Parkland, Plantation and Tamarac are also in the initial process.

The FDOT has to publish guidelines before anyone can start the program in Florida. The deadline for the department to submit those guidelines is December 31st.

Once that happens, Cohen says the Village of Pinecrest would pass an ordinance to install the cameras, which would hopefully be in place sometime after March of 2024.