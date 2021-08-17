Board of Education to Discuss Sanctioning Broward Schools Over Mask Mandate

The Florida State Board of Education is set to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to considering sanctioning the Broward County Public Schools district over its mask mandate.

In a memorandum to the district, Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote that he believes there is probable cause Broward's school board and interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright "acted contrary to the law."

"If the State Board of Education determines that a district is unwilling or able to comply with the law or state board rule, it is authorized to impose sanctions in order to secure compliance, including the withholding of funds and reporting to the legislature," the memo read in part.

Last week, the Broward school board voted 8-1 to require masks for students and teachers for the 2021-22 school year. Parents who want to opt out can do so with a medical waiver.

The decision was made in defiance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to block schools from imposing mandates. The Republican governor has insisted that the decision about wearing masks should be made by parents.

DeSantis’ office said that the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold salaries from superintendents or school board members who impose mask mandates.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona, including Cartwright, to "thank them for their leadership and discuss their shared commitment to getting all students back in safe, full-time in-person learning this school year" after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections.

“The President commended their leadership and courage to do the right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools,” a statement from the White House said.

The Biden administration has promised Broward federal money if Florida's governor carries out a threat to withhold some state funds from any school district that imposes a mask mandate.

