Broward Schools Working With Health Dept. to Schedule Vaccines for Eligible Employees

Broward County Public Schools announced it is working with the state's department of health to begin scheduling appointments for employees eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the eligibility list for COVID-19 vaccines to include teachers over age 50.

All K-12 employees ages 50 and older, including those in the district's charter schools, are eligible to get the vaccine.

"There is no longer a requirement for an individual to have an underlying medical condition to receive the vaccine," Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a video message.

