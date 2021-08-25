How to Track Reported COVID-19 Cases at South Florida Public Schools

With the new school year underway, parents are able to track the reported cases of COVID-19 at public schools in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools, the Monroe County School District and the School District of Palm Beach County have dashboards that parents are able to access online.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Lists self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases attending in-person instruction. Shows total positive cases since Aug. 13, 2021. Access dashboard here

Broward County Public Schools

Lists self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases attending in-person instruction. Shows total positive cases since Aug. 23, 2021. Access dashboard here

Monroe County School District

Dashboard shows confirmed positive cases among students, teachers and staff. This dashboard represents only confirmed positive cases occurring during or after the first week of school (Aug. 9-13). Cases are grouped on a weekly basis but will be updated daily. Access dashboard here

School District of Palm Beach County

Confirmed cases are displayed as of Aug. 10, 2021. Data is updated daily at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Access dashboard here