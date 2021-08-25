How to Track Reported COVID-19 Cases at South Florida Public Schools

With the new school year underway, parents are able to track the reported cases of COVID-19 at public schools in South Florida.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools, the Monroe County School District and the School District of Palm Beach County have dashboards that parents are able to access online.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Lists self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases attending in-person instruction. Shows total positive cases since Aug. 13, 2021. Access dashboard here
Broward County Public Schools
Lists self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases attending in-person instruction. Shows total positive cases since Aug. 23, 2021. Access dashboard here
Monroe County School District
Dashboard shows confirmed positive cases among students, teachers and staff. This dashboard represents only confirmed positive cases occurring during or after the first week of school (Aug. 9-13). Cases are grouped on a weekly basis but will be updated daily. Access dashboard here
School District of Palm Beach County
Confirmed cases are displayed as of Aug. 10, 2021. Data is updated daily at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Access dashboard here