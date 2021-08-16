MDCPS Task Force to Discuss COVID-19 Safety Protocols for Upcoming School Year

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools public health task force is set to discuss COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in his opening of schools address Friday that safety of students and staff will be a priority amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"We will ensure our schools remain safe, secure and open, that our students and employees and families are safe based on the remarkable and resilient leadership I have seen from all school administrators and teachers," Carvalho said.

The upcoming school year begins Aug. 23, and the district is expected to make a decision this week on whether masks will be mandated for students and staff.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to block districts from mandating masks for children, arguing that parents should be the ones to decide. His office said they could move to withhold funding for districts that don't comply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines recommending masks be worn indoors at schools nationwide.

Carvalho has reiterated that he won't make a decision on masks based on any threats to his paycheck.