Miami-Dade Schools, Jackson Health Partner Up to Begin Vaccinating Employees

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 at three of Jackson’s vaccination sites.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees ages 65 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend due to a partnership between the district and Jackson Health System.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24 at three of Jackson’s vaccination sites. Part-time personnel are also qualified to get vaccinated.

Employees will be receiving additional information, including how to preregister for the event and the exact date and time of their appointment.

The district says this event is the beginning of more to come.

"Whether they are teaching, feeding, transporting students or maintaining our schools clean, our dedicated employees have always worked tirelessly to provide the best environment for all children," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Protecting the health and wellbeing of these essential workers is vital to ensuring student learning continues as we move towards stabilizing our community and the economy."

