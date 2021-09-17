Miami-Dade Schools Relaxes Quarantine Protocols for Vaccinated Students, Employees

Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo announced Friday a change in quarantine protocols for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Starting Monday, vaccinated employees and students who are asymptomatic no longer need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

Up until Friday's announcement, any employee who had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus had to quarantine for ten days.

Now, those who are unvaccinated will quarantine for no less than five days. On or after the fifth day, those people can take a PCR test and return to school campuses after they’ve gotten a negative test result.

“I want to be clear this does not guarantee that after the fifth day, individuals will return," Carvalho said. "They cannot be tested prior to the fifth day after direct contact. What that means naturally is that the first day individuals would be eligible to return probably would be on the seventh or eighth day.”

Carvahlo says people who do not have symptoms and who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine as long as two weeks have passed since they’ve had their single-dose vaccine or the second dose in a two-dose series.

Masks are still mandatory, Carvalho said.