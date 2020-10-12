Schools and COVID

Track Reported COVID-19 Cases at South Florida Public Schools

Getty Images

Parents are now able to track the reported cases of COVID-19 at public schools in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools and the School District of Palm Beach County released dashboards that parents are able access online.

Broward County Public Schools

Cases include teachers, contractors and students, and are as reported to the district's risk management office. Updated weekly by 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Locations include both school and administrative sites. Access dashboard here

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Lists self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases attending in-person instruction. Data goes back to Oct. 5, the first day in-person instruction began for some grade groups. Click here for more info. Access dashboard here

School District of Palm Beach County

Confirmed cases are displayed as of Sept. 16, when students returned to campuses and in-person instruction. Students' cases are reported by school nurses from the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. Employees' cases are those cases confirmed by a positive lab test that is submitted to the Department of Risk & Benefits Management. Access dashboard here

