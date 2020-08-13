Scientists Investigate ‘Fish Kill' Impacting Marine Life From North Miami to Virginia Key

Environmental advocates are asking for the public's help after an "unprecedented fish kill event" has resulted in dozens of dead fish washing ashore, though the causes of the incident are still being investigated.

Earlier this week, videos surfaced of dead fish washing up in the shallow waters of Biscayne Bay. Advocates from the environmental group Miami Waterkeeper said that "fish kill impacts" have been seen from North Miami to Virginia Key so far.

"We have been warning about this "tipping point" for many years and it appears the Bay is suffering from a collapse in certain locations," a press release from the group read Thursday.

Scientists sampled the water, and found that low dissolved oxygen levels and high temperatures may be causing the deaths. But they have yet to figure out what triggered the event.

"However, we do know that such conditions are made worse by pollution entering Biscayne Bay," the press release said. "Pollutants of particular concern include fertilizers, septic effluent, sewage spills, pet waste, and other sources of nutrients."

The group is asking that anyone who spots "marine animals, seabirds, crustaceans, or other marine life that appear to be injured, dying, dead, or otherwise exhibiting abnormal behaviors," please contact hello@miamiwaterkeeper.org with the time, date, location of the incident and a photo.

Impacts of the fish kill could include dead and dying marine fish, stingray aggregators near shorelines, crustaceans like crabs swarming docks to escape the water, and decaying animal matter and putrid smells.