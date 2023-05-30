Scooter Driver Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-595 in Broward

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run on Interstate 595 in Broward Tuesday morning that left a scooter driver dead.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I595 just west of Davie Road and the Florida's Turnpike Interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a man on a JBLC 8 Series scooter was in the center lane of the highway when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle.

The man fell off the scooter and was struck by multiple vehicles after the initial impact, officials said.

The scooter driver, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries at the scene.

Footage from the scene showed the man's body on the highway covered with a yellow tarp, the scooter laying on its side nearby.

Various drivers stopped and contacted authorities, but the driver who caused the initial crash remained at large, officials said.

The crash caused all westbound lanes of I-595 to be closed for hours while FHP investigated and removed the victim's body.

An investigation was ongoing.