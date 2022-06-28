Scooter-Riding Suspect Wanted in 2 Violent Robberies in Fort Lauderdale

Police are searching for a scooter-riding suspect who they believe is responsible for at least two violent robberies in Fort Lauderdale that were caught on camera.

Both robberies happened in the early morning hours on a Sunday along the West Davie Boulevard corridor, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Tuesday.

The first incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on May 29 in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her necklace and forcefully removed it from around her neck before fleeing on a red motor scooter.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

The second robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. on June 12 in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard.

Police said the suspect approached a victim and pulled out a handgun while demanding her purse.

The suspect started attacking the woman, dragging her and hitting her with the firearm before fleeing on a red scooter.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the robbery and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Surveillance footage released by police on Tuesday showed the violent attack and the suspect fleeing the scene on the scooter.

NEED TO ID: #FLPD needs your help identifying a suspect we believe is responsible for two violent robberies. Anyone with information should contact Detective Young-Tem at 954-828-4675 or Broward Crime Stoppers at the 954-493-TIPS.



Police also released an image of the scooter and a sketch of the suspect, who they described as in his 20s, about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-4675.