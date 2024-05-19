Scorching weekend brings record heat across South Florida

After a weekend of scorching temperatures, South Florida set heat records on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale and Miami each had a record high of 95 degrees.

Sunday brought another day of record heat across the board... pic.twitter.com/Sp02mJVnmE — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 19, 2024

The record temperatures came as South Florida was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, that was in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.