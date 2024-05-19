Scorching weekend brings record heat across South Florida

After a weekend of scorching temperatures, South Florida set heat records on Sunday.
Fort Lauderdale and Miami each had a record high of 95 degrees.
The record temperatures came as South Florida was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, that was in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.