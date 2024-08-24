Scorpion roller coaster to close at Busch Gardens. Here's the last day to ride

It's time to say goodbye to Scorpion, a legendary fixture of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but not before a few last twists and turns on the track.

"After thrilling guests for over 44 years, the final day of ride operation will be Labor Day, Monday, September 2," the amusement park announced.

Busch Gardens did not give a reason for shutting down the ride, which has taken screaming guests on a 360 degree loop and at speeds of 50 mph since 1980.

The amusement park said it is one of only three roller coasters of its kind remaining in the world today.