Florida

Scuba diver finds rare megalodon tooth off Florida's Gulf Coast

According to Kristina Scott, she found the extinct shark's tooth when she was diving off the coast of Venice

By NBC6

A woman found a rare six-inch long megalodon tooth after she went scuba diving off Florida's Gulf Coast.

According to Kristina Scott, she found the extinct shark's tooth when she was diving off the coast of Venice.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Megalodons were large sharks that grew up to 60 feet long and had 276 razor-sharp teeth. The ancient animal went extinct 3.5 million years ago.

Their teeth are the only parts of their body that have been fossilized and they are found off the coasts of all continents, excluding Antarctica.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The closest living relative to megalodons is the shortfin mako shark, which is commonly found in Florida waters.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us