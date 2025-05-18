Scuba diver finds rare megalodon tooth off Florida's Gulf Coast

A woman found a rare six-inch long megalodon tooth after she went scuba diving off Florida's Gulf Coast.

According to Kristina Scott, she found the extinct shark's tooth when she was diving off the coast of Venice.

Megalodons were large sharks that grew up to 60 feet long and had 276 razor-sharp teeth. The ancient animal went extinct 3.5 million years ago.

Their teeth are the only parts of their body that have been fossilized and they are found off the coasts of all continents, excluding Antarctica.

The closest living relative to megalodons is the shortfin mako shark, which is commonly found in Florida waters.