Sea Wall Collapses in Hallandale Beach

A sea wall located behind an apartment building in Hallandale Beach collapsed into the ocean just after midnight Friday.

The incident took place close to 12:45 a.m. behind Plaza Towers South Condominium at 1849 South Ocean Drive, according to city officials.

Two cars had to be towed due to damage, and constraints were placed around the area to prevent people from parking or walking there, according to officials.

Broward Sherriff's Office fire crews took over the scene, and building officials have also been on site. The building itself is not in any risk, according to city officials.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the wall collapsed into the ocean, with several vehicles parked nearby and crews appearing to be putting down markers.

Fire crews said the collapse "didn't appear to involve the structure." The City of Hallandale is working with county and building owners to expedite repairs, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.