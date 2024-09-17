Seal or expunge your arrest for free at Broward County workshop

If you've been wanting to seal or expunge an arrest in Broward, you'll have a chance on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward State Attorney's Office is hosting an arrest record sealing and expungement workshop from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Joseph C. Carter Park Gymnasium located at 1450 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, along with a team of volunteers from his office, will be teaming up with Broward County Clerk of Courts, the Broward Sheriff's Office and the City of Fort Lauderdale's Parks and Recreation Department to offer the free workshop.

According to the Broward State Attorney's Office, you may be eligible to have a single arrest record expunged if you were charged with a crime and the case didn't result in a conviction. Also, if you were charged with a crime and received an adjudication withheld, the case may be eligible to be sealed.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

If your case happened in Broward County, it could be reviewed at the workshop. Bring a valid ID. More information can be found here.