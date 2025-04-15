South Florida

Sean Kingston back behind bars as he awaits sentencing in $1M federal fraud case

Records show Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was ordered back into federal custody on Thursday over an "inability to satisfy the $100K cash bond"

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Singer Sean Kingston is back behind bars in South Florida while he awaits sentencing after his conviction last month in a $1 million federal fraud case.

Records show Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was ordered back into federal custody on Thursday over an "inability to satisfy the $100K cash bond."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kingston was being held at the Federal Detention Center Miami on Tuesday, jail records showed.

The 35-year-old Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud last month.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Recording artist Sean Kingston (R) and mother Janice Turner arrive to celebrate Sean's 21st birthday at the Tryst Nightclub on February 11, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Recording artist Sean Kingston (R) and mother Janice Turner arrive to celebrate Sean's 21st birthday at the Tryst Nightclub on February 11, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Kingston had been ordered confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring with the required bond amount, but his defense attorneys said he was unable to supply the funds, according to the court records.

Turner was remanded into federal custody, where she will remain until her sentencing.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 1 hour ago

Dashcam video shows suspect being pulled from burning vehicle in Vero Beach

Kingston was arrested in California back in May 2024, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lived.

Arrest warrants said Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying.

The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors have no evidence that the mother and son had the intent to defraud, also saying that some of the alleged victims got their money or merchandise back.

Prosecutors said Kingston and his mother took advantage of special treatment afforded to celebrities to avoid paying for luxury items.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us