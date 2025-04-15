Sean Kingston back behind bars as he awaits sentencing in $1M federal fraud case

Singer Sean Kingston is back behind bars in South Florida while he awaits sentencing after his conviction last month in a $1 million federal fraud case.

Records show Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was ordered back into federal custody on Thursday over an "inability to satisfy the $100K cash bond."

Kingston was being held at the Federal Detention Center Miami on Tuesday, jail records showed.

The 35-year-old Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud last month.

Kingston had been ordered confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring with the required bond amount, but his defense attorneys said he was unable to supply the funds, according to the court records.

Turner was remanded into federal custody, where she will remain until her sentencing.

Kingston was arrested in California back in May 2024, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lived.

Arrest warrants said Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying.

The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors have no evidence that the mother and son had the intent to defraud, also saying that some of the alleged victims got their money or merchandise back.

Prosecutors said Kingston and his mother took advantage of special treatment afforded to celebrities to avoid paying for luxury items.