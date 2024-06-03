Sean Kingston booked into Broward County jail on $1 million fraud charges

Singer Sean Kingston was booked into Broward County jail in South Florida, where he will face a judge after being accused of committing more than $1 million in fraud alongside his mother.

Kingston, 34, was arrested in California in May on fraud charges and was extradited to Florida.

His mother, Janice Turner, 61, was also arrested on May 23 after a raid at a mansion home Kingston rents in Southwest Ranches.

Prosecutors said the mother-son duo committed more than $1 million worth of fraud, alleging they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Singer Sean Kingston was bookedin to Broward County jail on Monday on $1 million fraud charges.

Kingston and Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

Kingston is expected to face a judge Monday.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie."

BSO Janice Turner

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was already on two years’ probation for trafficking stolen property.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

Kingston suffered serious injuries in May 2011 when the personal watercraft he was riding struck the bridge connecting Palm Island with the MacArthur Causeway.

Correction (Monday, June 3 9:34 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the date of Kingston's arrest. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.